Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup chopped white onion
- 10 ounces ground turkey
- 1 (14.5 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1/8 teaspoon ground oregano
- 1/8 teaspoon ground thyme
- 1/8 teaspoon ground basil
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 1 1/2 cups wagon wheel pasta
- 1 Tbsp. Parmesan cheese, grated
Directions:
- In large heavy skillet over medium-high heat, sauté onion and turkey until no sign of red remains in meat and onion is translucent. Drain fat and return to heat. Add tomatoes and seasonings. Simmer, covered, for 1 hour over low heat, stirring occasionally. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Add to turkey mixture along with cheese and blend. Heat again to 165ºF. Serve hot.