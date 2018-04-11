Ingredients:
- 3 large carrots, scrubbed or peeled
- The juice of one lime and grated zest of half a lime
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1⁄2 cup chopped fresh mint leaves
- 1⁄3 cup roasted peanuts (optional)
- 1⁄2 teaspoon salt
Directions:
- Wash your hands with soap and water, then gather all your kitchen gear and ingredients and put them on a clean counter.
- Grate the carrots on the large holes of the box grater.
- Stir in the lime juice and zest, honey, salt, mint, and peanuts. Taste the salad. Do you think it needs more lime? Mint? Honey? Salt? If so, add it, and taste again.
- Serve right away or store, covered in the refrigerator, up to 3 days.