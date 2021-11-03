Cauli-Mac & Cheese with Lobster
Ingredients:
- Nonstick cooking spray
- 1 cauliflower, trimmed into florets (8 cups florets)
- 5 cup water
- 2 4-oz frozen lobster tails or 1 cup chopped imitation lobster meat
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 cup milk (fat-free)
- 1 pinch ground nutmeg
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 tsp. hot sauce
- 3 oz. Colby jack cheese (reduced-fat)
- 4 oz. cream cheese (fat-free)
- 1/2 cup whole-wheat panko bread crumbs
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350° F. Coat a 9×13-inch glass baking dish with cooking spray. Set aside.
- Place cauliflower florets in a large microwave-safe dish. Pour 1 cup of water over the cauliflower and cover. Microwave for 12 minutes or until cauliflower is tender. Drain and then keep warm.
- While cauliflower is microwaving: If using lobster tails, bring 4 cups of water to a boil and then reduce until water is just barely simmering. Add the lobster tails to the water and poach for 7 minutes. Remove the tails from the water to cool slightly. Cut the lobster tails, remove the meat from the tails and chop. Makes about a cup of lobster meat.
- Add olive oil to a saucepan over medium heat. Add the flour and cook, stirring constantly, for 2 minutes. Add the milk while whisking. Add the nutmeg, salt, pepper and hot sauce. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 3 minutes. Add the Colby-Jack and cream cheeses and stir until melted.
- Add the cauliflower to the baking dish. Use a fork to break up the florets into 1-inch or smaller pieces.
- Pour the cheese sauce over the cauliflower and stir to coat. Sprinkle the lobster over the cauliflower and stir to coat. Sprinkle the panko bread crumbs evenly over the top of the casserole and then spray the top of the panko with cooking spray.
- Bake for 30 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!