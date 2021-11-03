Avocado Alfredo with Zucchini Noodles
Ingredients:
- 2 avocados
- 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese (divided use)
- 1/2 Tbsp. lemon juice
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. avocado oil
- 2 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 4 cups zucchini noodles
- 2 Tbsp. chopped fresh parsley
Directions:
- In a blender or food processor, puree the avocado flesh with 2 Tbsp. of the parmesan cheese, lemon juice, salt and pepper.
- Heat the oil in a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add the garlic and sauté until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the zucchini noodles and sauté, stirring frequently, until crisp-tender, about 3 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat, then add the avocado puree. Mix with tongs to coat the zucchini noodles and warm the avocado sauce. Serve immediately. Top each serving with the remaining cheese and parsley.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!