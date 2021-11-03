Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese Skillet Meal
Ingredients:
- 1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 2 tsp. vegetable oil
- 1 ¼ cups water
- 1 tsp. chicken bouillon
- 1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup
- 1 tsp. pepper
- ½ tsp. garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups small shell pasta, uncooked
- 2 ½ cups chopped broccoli (fresh or frozen)
- 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese
Directions:
- In a medium skillet over medium-high heat (350˚F in an electric skillet), sauté chicken in oil until lightly browned, about 2 to 3 minutes.
- Add water, bouillon, soup, pepper and garlic to skillet. Stir until smooth. Add pasta and broccoli.
- Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until pasta is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add a small amount of water near the end of the cooking time if needed to prevent sticking.
- Add cheese during last two minutes of cooking.
- Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
- Add other vegetables such as peas, grated carrots or chopped bell peppers.
- Best served immediately. Reheated broccoli changes color and might have a less pleasant taste.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!