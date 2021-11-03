Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese Skillet Meal

Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese Skillet Meal

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound boneless chicken breast, cut into bite-sized pieces
  • 2 tsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 ¼ cups water
  • 1 tsp. chicken bouillon
  • 1 can (10.5 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup
  • 1 tsp. pepper
  • ½ tsp. garlic powder or 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 cups small shell pasta, uncooked
  • 2 ½ cups chopped broccoli (fresh or frozen)
  • 1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

  1. In a medium skillet over medium-high heat (350˚F in an electric skillet), sauté chicken in oil until lightly browned, about 2 to 3 minutes.
  2. Add water, bouillon, soup, pepper and garlic to skillet. Stir until smooth. Add pasta and broccoli.
  3. Bring to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to low. Simmer until pasta is tender, about 15 to 20 minutes. Add a small amount of water near the end of the cooking time if needed to prevent sticking.
  4. Add cheese during last two minutes of cooking.
  5. Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
  6. Add other vegetables such as peas, grated carrots or chopped bell peppers.
  7. Best served immediately. Reheated broccoli changes color and might have a less pleasant taste.

