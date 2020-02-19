Chai Muffins

Chai Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds
  • 1½ cups whole wheat flour
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon nutmeg
  • 2 teaspoons baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 1½ tablespoons honey
  • 15 ounces canned pumpkin
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla
  • ¾ cup chopped walnuts
  • ¼ cup water
  • 1 cup firmly packed fresh apples, peeled and grated

Directions:

  1. Pre-heat oven to 350°F.
  2. Combine first six dry ingredients and mix with wire whisk.
  3. In separate bowl, combine pumpkin, canola oil, honey, vanilla, walnuts and water; mix and then fold into dry ingredients.
  4. Fold in fresh grated apple.
  5. Scoop into paper cups placed in a medium-sized muffin tin and bake for 33-35 minutes.

