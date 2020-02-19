Chai Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon ground chia seeds
- 1½ cups whole wheat flour
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon nutmeg
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 1½ tablespoons honey
- 15 ounces canned pumpkin
- ¼ cup canola oil
- 1 tablespoon vanilla
- ¾ cup chopped walnuts
- ¼ cup water
- 1 cup firmly packed fresh apples, peeled and grated
Directions:
- Pre-heat oven to 350°F.
- Combine first six dry ingredients and mix with wire whisk.
- In separate bowl, combine pumpkin, canola oil, honey, vanilla, walnuts and water; mix and then fold into dry ingredients.
- Fold in fresh grated apple.
- Scoop into paper cups placed in a medium-sized muffin tin and bake for 33-35 minutes.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!