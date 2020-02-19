Banana Nut Muffins

Banana Nut Muffins

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ cups whole-wheat pastry flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ¼ cup ground chia seeds
  • 2 teaspoons cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon cloves
  • ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon ginger
  • ¾ cup 1% buttermilk
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup canola oil
  • ¼ cup applesauce
  • ¼ cup white grape juice concentrate
  • 1 packed cup mashed banana (3 small, very ripe bananas)
  • 1 cup chopped walnuts

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. Place paper muffin cups in a 12-cup muffin pan.
  2. In a medium-size bowl, combine first nine ingredients.
  3. In a separate bowl, mix buttermilk, egg, canola oil, applesauce and white grape juice.
  4. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and combine well.
  5. Fold in the bananas and walnuts. Save a few walnut pieces to top the muffins.
  6. Pour the batter into the prepared muffin pan (2/3 full). Sprinkle on the reserved walnuts.
  7. Bake 20 to 25 minutes. Muffins are done when a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.

