Banana Nut Muffins
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ cups whole-wheat pastry flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ cup ground chia seeds
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon cloves
- ¼ teaspoon nutmeg
- ¼ teaspoon ginger
- ¾ cup 1% buttermilk
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup canola oil
- ¼ cup applesauce
- ¼ cup white grape juice concentrate
- 1 packed cup mashed banana (3 small, very ripe bananas)
- 1 cup chopped walnuts
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°F. Place paper muffin cups in a 12-cup muffin pan.
- In a medium-size bowl, combine first nine ingredients.
- In a separate bowl, mix buttermilk, egg, canola oil, applesauce and white grape juice.
- Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and combine well.
- Fold in the bananas and walnuts. Save a few walnut pieces to top the muffins.
- Pour the batter into the prepared muffin pan (2/3 full). Sprinkle on the reserved walnuts.
- Bake 20 to 25 minutes. Muffins are done when a toothpick inserted into the center of a muffin comes out clean.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!