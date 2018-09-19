Traditional:
- 1 pound Ground Beef
- 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
- 1 cup finely chopped green, red or yellow bell pepper
- 1 can (15 ounces) no salt added or regular tomato sauce
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 4 hamburger buns, split, warmed
Toppings (optional):
- Dill pickle slices, coleslaw, American or Cheddar cheese slices
Directions:
- Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally.
- Stir in tomato sauce, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired.
- Divide beef mixture evenly onto rolls. Garnish with toppings, if desired.
Southwest Variation:
- Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting 2 cups salsa for tomato sauce and omitting Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Add 1/2 cup drained canned black beans and 1/2 cup frozen corn with ingredients in step 2.
- Serve in warmed taco shells. Garnish with shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded pepper-Jack cheese, chopped avocado, pickled or fresh jalapeño slices and chopped cilantro, if desired.
Hawaiian Variation:
- Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting 1/2 cup sweet barbecue sauce for tomato sauce and omitting Worcestershire sauce.
- Add 1 undrained can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple in juice with ingredients in step 2.
- Serve in small sweet Hawaiian honey wheat dinners rolls.
- Garnish with dill or sweet pickle slices or pickled jalapeño slices, if desired.
Moroccan Variation:
- Prepare recipe as directed above, omitting Worcestershire sauce. Add 1/2 cup raisins, 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice and 1 teaspoon ground cumin with ingredients in step 2.
- Remove from heat and stir in 1 tablespoon nonfat Greek yogurt.
- Serve in naan or pita pocket breads. Garnish with cucumber slices, nonfat Greek yogurt and chopped pistachios, if desired.
Asian Variation:
- Prepare recipe as directed above, adding 1 tablespoon ground ginger with ingredients in step 1. Substitute 2 tablespoons hoisin for Worcestershire sauce.
- Serve in warm crusty rolls. Garnish with cucumber slices, shredded carrot and chopped cilantro or chopped green onion, if desired.
Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.