Traditional:

1 pound Ground Beef

1 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1 cup finely chopped green, red or yellow bell pepper

1 can (15 ounces) no salt added or regular tomato sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

4 hamburger buns, split, warmed

Toppings (optional):

Dill pickle slices, coleslaw, American or Cheddar cheese slices

Directions:

Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion and bell pepper; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into small crumbles and stirring occasionally. Stir in tomato sauce, brown sugar and Worcestershire sauce. Bring to a boil and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until sauce is thickened, stirring occasionally. Season with salt, as desired. Divide beef mixture evenly onto rolls. Garnish with toppings, if desired.

Southwest Variation:

Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting 2 cups salsa for tomato sauce and omitting Worcestershire sauce and brown sugar. Add 1/2 cup drained canned black beans and 1/2 cup frozen corn with ingredients in step 2. Serve in warmed taco shells. Garnish with shredded lettuce, chopped tomato, shredded pepper-Jack cheese, chopped avocado, pickled or fresh jalapeño slices and chopped cilantro, if desired.

Hawaiian Variation:

Prepare recipe as directed above, substituting 1/2 cup sweet barbecue sauce for tomato sauce and omitting Worcestershire sauce. Add 1 undrained can (8 ounces) crushed pineapple in juice with ingredients in step 2. Serve in small sweet Hawaiian honey wheat dinners rolls. Garnish with dill or sweet pickle slices or pickled jalapeño slices, if desired.

Moroccan Variation:

Prepare recipe as directed above, omitting Worcestershire sauce. Add 1/2 cup raisins, 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice and 1 teaspoon ground cumin with ingredients in step 2. Remove from heat and stir in 1 tablespoon nonfat Greek yogurt. Serve in naan or pita pocket breads. Garnish with cucumber slices, nonfat Greek yogurt and chopped pistachios, if desired.

Asian Variation:

Prepare recipe as directed above, adding 1 tablespoon ground ginger with ingredients in step 1. Substitute 2 tablespoons hoisin for Worcestershire sauce. Serve in warm crusty rolls. Garnish with cucumber slices, shredded carrot and chopped cilantro or chopped green onion, if desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.