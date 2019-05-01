Four Layer Supper
Yield: 4 servings
Prep time:15 minutes
Cooking time:1 hour 10 minutes
Total time:1 hour and 25 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 pound lean ground beef
- 1 medium onion, diced (about 1 cup)
- 4 cups potatoes (sweet or white), cubed
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) green beans (drained and rinsed)
- 3/4 cup cheese (cubed or shredded)
- 1/4 cup nonfat milk
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Spray a baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
- Cook ground beef and onion in a skillet over medium high heat until cooked through.
- Place potatoes in the baking dish. Put the green beans on top of the potatoes. Spread the ground beef and onions on top of the potatoes and green beans. Spread the cheese over the ground beef mixture. Pour the milk over the top.
- Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour or until potatoes are tender.
