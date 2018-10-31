Cheesy Buffalo Chicken Dip

Ingredients:

  • 3 cups cooked chicken, diced or shredded
  • 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
  • 1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce
  • 1/2 cup green onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup Blue cheese, crumbled (optional)

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients together and spoon into a (8×8) square baking dish.
  2. Bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
  3. Serve with corn chips, crackers and/or celery stalks.
  4. Can be made one day in advance and refrigerated before baking.

    5. Serves 8

