Ingredients:
- 3 cups cooked chicken, diced or shredded
- 16 ounces cream cheese, softened
- 1 1/2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1/2 cup buffalo wing sauce
- 1/2 cup green onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup Blue cheese, crumbled (optional)
Directions:
- Mix all ingredients together and spoon into a (8×8) square baking dish.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes or until hot and bubbly.
- Serve with corn chips, crackers and/or celery stalks.
- Can be made one day in advance and refrigerated before baking.
Serves 8
