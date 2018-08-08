Cheesy Crab Dip 

Makes 10-12 servings

Ingredients:

  • 12 ounces lump crabmeat 
  • 2 tablespoons butter 
  • 2 medium shallots, minced 
  • 1 clove garlic, minced 
  • 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature 
  • 2 lemon, juiced 
  • 4 green onions, chopped 
  • 1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 
  • 1 teaspoon hot sauce 
  • 1 teaspoon Old Bay® seasoning 
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise 
  • 2 cups shredded Swiss Cheese 
  • 2 tablespoons panko bread crumbs 
  • 1 tablespoon parsley for garnish

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350°F.
  2. Drain crabmeat if necessary and pick through for any shells or cartilage. Set aside.
  3. In a small sauté pan, melt butter, add shallots and garlic and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until shallots are softened. Remove from heat.
  4. In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and lemon juice with a large spoon. Mix in shallot mixture, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, Old Bay and mayonnaise.
  5. Fold in Swiss cheese and lump crab meat. Add to a small baking dish and top with panko crumbs.
  6. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden. Serve with baguette slices, bagel crisps or crackers.

