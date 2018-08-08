Makes 10-12 servings
Ingredients:
- 12 ounces lump crabmeat
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 2 medium shallots, minced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 (8-ounce) packages cream cheese, at room temperature
- 2 lemon, juiced
- 4 green onions, chopped
- 1 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon hot sauce
- 1 teaspoon Old Bay® seasoning
- 1/2 cup mayonnaise
- 2 cups shredded Swiss Cheese
- 2 tablespoons panko bread crumbs
- 1 tablespoon parsley for garnish
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Drain crabmeat if necessary and pick through for any shells or cartilage. Set aside.
- In a small sauté pan, melt butter, add shallots and garlic and cook over medium heat for 2-3 minutes or until shallots are softened. Remove from heat.
- In a large bowl, mix cream cheese and lemon juice with a large spoon. Mix in shallot mixture, green onions, Worcestershire sauce, hot sauce, Old Bay and mayonnaise.
- Fold in Swiss cheese and lump crab meat. Add to a small baking dish and top with panko crumbs.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden. Serve with baguette slices, bagel crisps or crackers.