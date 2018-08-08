Dressing Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup fat free plain Greek Yogurt
- 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup honey
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 small green cabbage, shredded makes around 7 cups shredded
- 1 1/2 cups carrots, shredded
- 2 medium gala apples sliced
- 1/2 cup green onions sliced
- 1/2 cup dried cranberries
Coleslaw Mix Ingredients:
Directions:
- Wash hands and clean preparation area.
- Rinse all produce before shredding.
- In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, honey, and vinegar until smooth.
- In a separate large bowl, toss together the shredded cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, and cranberries.
- Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat.
- Serve with your favorite main dish! Be sure to refrigerate coleslaw if not serving immediately.