Cranberry Apple Coleslaw

Dressing Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup fat free plain Greek Yogurt
  • 1/4 cup light mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup honey
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

    • Coleslaw Mix Ingredients:

  • 1 small green cabbage, shredded makes around 7 cups shredded
  • 1 1/2 cups carrots, shredded
  • 2 medium gala apples sliced
  • 1/2 cup green onions sliced
  • 1/2 cup dried cranberries

Directions:

  1. Wash hands and clean preparation area.
  2. Rinse all produce before shredding.
  3. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the yogurt, mayonnaise, honey, and vinegar until smooth.
  4. In a separate large bowl, toss together the shredded cabbage, carrots, apples, green onions, and cranberries.
  5. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss to coat.
  6. Serve with your favorite main dish! Be sure to refrigerate coleslaw if not serving immediately.

