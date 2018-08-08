Tuna Cakes

Ingredients:

  • 2 6 ounce cans flaked tuna in water, drained
  • 1 6 ounce package stuffing mix for chicken
  • 1 cup reduced fat cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 carrot, shredded
  • 1/3 cup reduced fat mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

Directions:

  1. Mix all ingredients. Refrigerate for 10 minutes.
  2. Heat a large nonstick skillet sprayed with cooking spray on medium heat. Use ice-cream scoop to add 1/3 cup portions of tuna mixture, in batches, to skillet. Flatten into patties with back of spatula.
  3. Cook 6 minutes or until golden brown on both sides, carefully turning patties over after 3 minutes.

