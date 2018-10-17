Archives | Originally appeared: September 20, 1984
Ingredients:
- 2 Tbsp. butter
- 1/2 cup chopped green onion
- 2 Tbsp. flour
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
- 2-1/2 cups milk
- 1 can pumpkin (16 oz.)
- 1 cup canned condensed chicken broth, undiluted
- 1-1/2 cups shredded Muenster cheese (6 oz.)
- sliced tomatoes
- shredded Muenster cheese
- chopped green onion
Directions:
- Melt butter in heavy saucepan; add onion and sauce. Stir in flour, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon. Cook until smooth, stirring constantly.
- Remove from heat. Gradually stir in milk and chicken broth. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.
- Add pumpkin, blending thoroughly. Simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Remove from heat. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Bring to serving temperature over low heat (do not boil). Garnish each serving with a slice of tomato topped with shredded cheese and sprinkled with green onion.
- Yield: 6 cups.
