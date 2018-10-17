Cheesy Pumpkin Soup

Originally appeared: September 20, 1984

Ingredients:

  • 2 Tbsp. butter
  • 1/2 cup chopped green onion
  • 2 Tbsp. flour
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp. cinnamon
  • 2-1/2 cups milk
  • 1 can pumpkin (16 oz.)
  • 1 cup canned condensed chicken broth, undiluted
  • 1-1/2 cups shredded Muenster cheese (6 oz.)
  • sliced tomatoes
  • shredded Muenster cheese
  • chopped green onion

Directions:

  1. Melt butter in heavy saucepan; add onion and sauce. Stir in flour, salt, nutmeg and cinnamon. Cook until smooth, stirring constantly.
  2. Remove from heat. Gradually stir in milk and chicken broth. Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly.
  3. Add pumpkin, blending thoroughly. Simmer 5 minutes, stirring occasionally.
  4. Remove from heat. Add cheese, stirring until melted. Bring to serving temperature over low heat (do not boil). Garnish each serving with a slice of tomato topped with shredded cheese and sprinkled with green onion.
  5. Yield: 6 cups.

