Ingredients:
- 1 (8 oz) package manicotti noodlesL
- 3 cups milkL
- 2 cloves garlicL
- 1 Tbsp. olive oilL
- 8 Tbsp. (1 stick) butter, dividedL
- 1/8 cup fresh sage leaves, thinly slicedL
- 1/4 cup flourL
- 1 1/2 cup Ricotta cheeseL
- 1 cup pumpkin pureeL
- 1 eggL
- 1/2 tsp. nutmegL
- 1 1/2 tsp. salt, dividedL
- 1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shreddedL
- 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, gratedL
Directions:
- Preheat oven at 350°F.
- Bring a large stock pot of water to boil. Once water comes to boil, add oil and salt water well and cook noodles for 5-8 minutes or until al dente. Drain and rinse noodles and set aside.
- In a saucepan, bring milk to a boil, lower to simmer and add garlic. Simmer for 15 minutes until garlic flavor infuses milk. Remove garlic from mixture and discard.
- In a separate small saucepan, melt 2 tablespoons butter, add sage leaves and cook until crisp. Remove sage leaves from butter pan to drain and set aside. Add 6 tablespoons butter to remaining sage butter in pan, and melt over medium heat. Whisk in flour and cook for 2 minutes. Add reserved garlic-infused milk mixture and cook until thickened, about 10 minutes, whisking so sauce does not stick or burn. Season with ½ teaspoon salt, remove from heat and let cool.
- Layer a 13 X 9 inch pan with 1/2 cup of sauce.
- In a large bowl, mix Ricotta, pumpkin puree, egg, nutmeg and salt. Add ½ cup Mozzarella and mix.
- Fill a large Ziploc freezer bag with pumpkin mixture, clip one corner with a ¼” cut and pipe manicotti tubes with Ricotta cheese mixture so a little bit overflows on ends.
- Place manicotti tubes side by side in pan, repeating until you run out of shells and filling. Spoon remaining sauce on top of shells, top with remaining Mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
- Sprinkle sage leaves on top of cheese, cover with foil and bake for 30 minutes, remove foil and bake for another 10 minutes.
