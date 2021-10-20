Zucotti

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup ricotta cheese
  • 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
  • 1 large egg, lightly beaten
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 2 cups whole spinach, roughly torn
  • 1/2 teaspoon italian seasoning
  • Salt & Freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 4 medium zucchini
  • 1 cup marinara sauce
  • 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

Directions:

    1. Preheat oven to 350˚F.
    2. Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
    3. In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, egg, garlic, spinach, and Italian seasoning.
    4. Add salt and pepper to taste, and mix until well combined. Set aside.
    5. Wash zucchini and cut off ends.
    6. Use a mandolin or sharp knife to slice zucchini thinly lengthwise.
    7. To reduce water, place zucchini on a microwave-safe plate lined with paper towels and cover with a paper towel. Microwave 1 minute. Pat excess moisture away with paper towels.
    8. On a clean work surface, place three slices of zucchini so they are slightly overlapping and place a spoonful of ricotta mixture on top. Roll up and place in baking dish. Repeat with remaining zucchini and ricotta mixture.
    9. Spoon marinara on top of zucchini.
    10. Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
    11. Bake until zucchini is tender and cheese has melted, about 30 minutes.

