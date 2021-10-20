Zucotti
Ingredients:
- 1 cup ricotta cheese
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese, divided
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 2 cups whole spinach, roughly torn
- 1/2 teaspoon italian seasoning
- Salt & Freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 4 medium zucchini
- 1 cup marinara sauce
- 3/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 350˚F.
- Spray 13-by-9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, egg, garlic, spinach, and Italian seasoning.
- Add salt and pepper to taste, and mix until well combined. Set aside.
- Wash zucchini and cut off ends.
- Use a mandolin or sharp knife to slice zucchini thinly lengthwise.
- To reduce water, place zucchini on a microwave-safe plate lined with paper towels and cover with a paper towel. Microwave 1 minute. Pat excess moisture away with paper towels.
- On a clean work surface, place three slices of zucchini so they are slightly overlapping and place a spoonful of ricotta mixture on top. Roll up and place in baking dish. Repeat with remaining zucchini and ricotta mixture.
- Spoon marinara on top of zucchini.
- Sprinkle with remaining Parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
- Bake until zucchini is tender and cheese has melted, about 30 minutes.
