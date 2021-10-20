Chicken and Ranch Mushrooms

Chicken and Ranch Mushrooms

Ingredients:

  • Nonstick spray
  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced into strips
  • 8 oz. white mushrooms, sliced
  • 2 tsp. dry ranch dressing mix
  • 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 1½ cups fresh spinach
  • ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
  • 2 cups cooked barley or brown rice

Directions:

  1. Spray large skillet with nonstick spray; heat to medium. Add chicken, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Turn chicken and move to one side of pan. Add mushrooms.
  2. Sprinkle ranch seasoning over chicken and mushrooms. Add butter. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from pan.
  3. Add spinach to pan and sprinkle with garlic powder. Cover and steam until spinach wilts (3-5 minutes), stirring occasionally.
  4. Arrange barley or brown rice on plates. Top with spinach, chicken and mushrooms.

