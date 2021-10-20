Chicken and Ranch Mushrooms
Ingredients:
- Nonstick spray
- 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced into strips
- 8 oz. white mushrooms, sliced
- 2 tsp. dry ranch dressing mix
- 1 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1½ cups fresh spinach
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- 2 cups cooked barley or brown rice
Directions:
- Spray large skillet with nonstick spray; heat to medium. Add chicken, cover and cook for 5 minutes. Turn chicken and move to one side of pan. Add mushrooms.
- Sprinkle ranch seasoning over chicken and mushrooms. Add butter. Sauté for 5 minutes, stirring frequently. Remove from pan.
- Add spinach to pan and sprinkle with garlic powder. Cover and steam until spinach wilts (3-5 minutes), stirring occasionally.
- Arrange barley or brown rice on plates. Top with spinach, chicken and mushrooms.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!