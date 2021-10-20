Italian Shrimp Pasta

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. whole-wheat linguini or angel hair pasta noodles
  • 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
  • 1 lb. frozen, peeled and deveined shrimp (any size), thawed
  • 0.3 oz. packet dry Italian dressing mix (½ of a 0.6 ounce packet)
  • 8 oz. fresh mushrooms (any type), sliced
  • 2 cups fresh spinach

Directions:

  1. Prepare pasta according to package instructions and drain.
  2. Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet. Add the shrimp and Italian dressing mix. Sauté for 1 minute.
  3. Add the mushrooms and spinach to skillet and continue cooking until shrimp is cooked through and has turned pink, mushrooms are tender and spinach is wilted.
  4. Pour shrimp mixture into pasta. Add remaining olive oil and stir to combine.
  5. Note: If pasta is too dry, add another tablespoon of olive oil.

