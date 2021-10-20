Italian Shrimp Pasta
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. whole-wheat linguini or angel hair pasta noodles
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil, divided
- 1 lb. frozen, peeled and deveined shrimp (any size), thawed
- 0.3 oz. packet dry Italian dressing mix (½ of a 0.6 ounce packet)
- 8 oz. fresh mushrooms (any type), sliced
- 2 cups fresh spinach
Directions:
- Prepare pasta according to package instructions and drain.
- Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a large skillet. Add the shrimp and Italian dressing mix. Sauté for 1 minute.
- Add the mushrooms and spinach to skillet and continue cooking until shrimp is cooked through and has turned pink, mushrooms are tender and spinach is wilted.
- Pour shrimp mixture into pasta. Add remaining olive oil and stir to combine.
- Note: If pasta is too dry, add another tablespoon of olive oil.
