Chicken and Sausage Cacciatore
Ingredients:
- 1 lg. green pepper, sliced in 1-inch strips
- 1 cup sliced mushrooms
- 1 med. onion, sliced in rings
- 1 lb. boneless chicken breasts, browned
- 1 lb. Italian sausage, browned
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
- 1/2 tsp. dried basil
- 1 cups Italian-style tomato sauce
- 1 can Italian stewed tomatoes, chopped
Directions:
- Layer vegetables in slow cooker. Add cooked meat. Sprinkle with seasonings and top with tomatoes and tomato sauce.
- Cover and cook on low for eight hours. Remove cover last 30 minutes to thicken. Serve over cooked pasta.
