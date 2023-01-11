Chicken and Sausage Cacciatore

Chicken and Sausage Cacciatore

Ingredients:

  • 1 lg. green pepper, sliced in 1-inch strips
  • 1 cup sliced mushrooms
  • 1 med. onion, sliced in rings
  • 1 lb. boneless chicken breasts, browned
  • 1 lb. Italian sausage, browned
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1/2 tsp. dried basil
  • 1 cups Italian-style tomato sauce
  • 1 can Italian stewed tomatoes, chopped

Directions:

  1. Layer vegetables in slow cooker. Add cooked meat. Sprinkle with seasonings and top with tomatoes and tomato sauce.
  2. Cover and cook on low for eight hours. Remove cover last 30 minutes to thicken. Serve over cooked pasta.

