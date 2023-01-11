Beef-Venison BBQ Sandwiches
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 lb. ground beef
- 1/2 lb. ground venison
- 1 lg. onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped green peppers
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1/2 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1 tsp. dried oregano
- 1 tsp. dried basil
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 Tbsp. worcestershire sauce
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp. dry mustard
- 1 cup ketchup
- 2 Tbsp. BBQ sauce
- 8 hamburger buns
Directions:
- Brown meat in skillet and place in slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
- Cover and cook on low for three hours.
