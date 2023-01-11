Beef-Venison BBQ Sandwiches

Beef-Venison BBQ Sandwiches

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 lb. ground beef
  • 1/2 lb. ground venison
  • 1 lg. onion, chopped
  • 1/2 cup chopped green peppers
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1/2 tsp. pepper
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1 tsp. dried oregano
  • 1 tsp. dried basil
  • 1 tsp. chili powder
  • 1/2 Tbsp. worcestershire sauce
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp. dry mustard
  • 1 cup ketchup
  • 2 Tbsp. BBQ sauce
  • 8 hamburger buns

Directions:

  1. Brown meat in skillet and place in slow cooker. Add remaining ingredients and mix well.
  2. Cover and cook on low for three hours.

