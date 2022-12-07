Chicken Noodle Soup in a Jar

By -
0
6

Chicken Noodle Soup In A Jar

Ingredients:

  • 1 wide-mouth pint canning jar.
  • 1 tbsp. dried chopped onion
  • 1 tbsp. dried minced garlic
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
  • 1/2 tsp. dried sage
  • 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
  • 1/2 tsp. celery seed
  • 1 chicken bouillon cube
  • 2 cups wide egg noodles
  • also needed: fresh diced carrots, diced celery, chopped cooked chicken

Directions:

  1. Layer ingredients in order listed in canning jar.
  2. Write instructions on a recipe card and attach to jar.

Instructions for cooking:

  1. Heat 1 tbsp. Oil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat.
  2. Sauté one diced carrot and once diced stalk of celery until just tender, about 5 minutes.
  3. Unwrap the bouillon cube from the soup mix and then add it.
  4. Add all remaining ingredients to the saucepan.
  5. Add 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Simmer until the noodles are cooked through, about 10 minutes.
  6. Stir in 2 cups chopped cooked chicken before serving. Season to taste.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.