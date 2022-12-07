Chicken Noodle Soup In A Jar
Ingredients:
- 1 wide-mouth pint canning jar.
- 1 tbsp. dried chopped onion
- 1 tbsp. dried minced garlic
- 1 bay leaf
- 1/2 tsp. dried rosemary
- 1/2 tsp. dried sage
- 1/2 tsp. dried thyme
- 1/2 tsp. celery seed
- 1 chicken bouillon cube
- 2 cups wide egg noodles
- also needed: fresh diced carrots, diced celery, chopped cooked chicken
Directions:
- Layer ingredients in order listed in canning jar.
- Write instructions on a recipe card and attach to jar.
Instructions for cooking:
- Heat 1 tbsp. Oil in medium saucepan over medium-high heat.
- Sauté one diced carrot and once diced stalk of celery until just tender, about 5 minutes.
- Unwrap the bouillon cube from the soup mix and then add it.
- Add all remaining ingredients to the saucepan.
- Add 3 cups of water. Bring to a boil and reduce heat. Simmer until the noodles are cooked through, about 10 minutes.
- Stir in 2 cups chopped cooked chicken before serving. Season to taste.
