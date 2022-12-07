Ranch Oyster Crackers

Ranch Oyster Crackers

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz. package ranch-style dressing mix
  • 1/2 tsp. dried dill weed
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1/4 tsp. lemon pepper
  • 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
  • 5 cups oyster crackers

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 250°f.
  2. In a large bowl, combine the dressing mix, dill weed, oil, lemon pepper and garlic powder. Add oyster crackers and toss to coat. Spread evenly on a baking sheet. Bake 15-20 minutes, stirring gently after 10 minutes.
  3. Remove from oven and allow to cool.

