Hot Fudge Sauce

Hot Fudge Sauce

Ingredients:

  • 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
  • 2 tbsp. butter

Directions:

  1. Add sweetened condensed milk and chocolate chips to a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until chocolate chips are melted.
  2. Remove from heat and stir in butter.
  3. Place hot fudge into jars.
  4. Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Reheat in jar in microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between.

