Hot Fudge Sauce
Ingredients:
- 14 oz. can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 2 tbsp. butter
Directions:
- Add sweetened condensed milk and chocolate chips to a small saucepan. Heat over medium heat, stirring constantly, until chocolate chips are melted.
- Remove from heat and stir in butter.
- Place hot fudge into jars.
- Refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Reheat in jar in microwave in 30 second increments, stirring in between.
