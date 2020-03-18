Italian Tomato Soup

Italian Tomato Soup

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz. frozen mixed bell pepper strips (may be labeled stir-fry mix)
  • 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained
  • 1 3/4 cups chicken broth
  • 1/2 can navy beans (drained, rinsed)
  • 3 Tbsp. chopped, fresh basil
  • 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh parsley
  • 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
  • 1 medium garlic clove (minced)
  • 1/2 tsp. dried oregano (crumbled)
  • 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1 Tbsp. olive oil (extra virgin preferred)
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Directions:

  1. In a food processor or blender, process the bell pepper strips, tomatoes with liquid, broth, beans, basil, parsley, vinegar, garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes until slightly chunky or smooth. Pour into a large saucepan.
  2. Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until the flavors are blended.
  3. Remove from the heat. Stir in the oil and salt.

