Italian Tomato Soup
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. frozen mixed bell pepper strips (may be labeled stir-fry mix)
- 14.5 oz. can diced tomatoes, undrained
- 1 3/4 cups chicken broth
- 1/2 can navy beans (drained, rinsed)
- 3 Tbsp. chopped, fresh basil
- 2 Tbsp. chopped, fresh parsley
- 1 Tbsp. balsamic vinegar
- 1 medium garlic clove (minced)
- 1/2 tsp. dried oregano (crumbled)
- 1/8 to 1/4 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1 Tbsp. olive oil (extra virgin preferred)
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Directions:
- In a food processor or blender, process the bell pepper strips, tomatoes with liquid, broth, beans, basil, parsley, vinegar, garlic, oregano, and red pepper flakes until slightly chunky or smooth. Pour into a large saucepan.
- Bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer, covered, for 20 minutes, or until the flavors are blended.
- Remove from the heat. Stir in the oil and salt.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!