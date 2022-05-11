Romano Baked Tomatoes
Ingredients:
- 2 medium tomatoes, sliced in half horizontally
- 2 Tbsp. grated, Romano cheese (can substitute Parmesan, Mozzarella or Ricotta)
- 1 Tbsp. chopped, fresh oregano, basil or parsley OR 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. pepper
- 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
- fresh, whole oregano, basil or parsley leaves for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Place tomatoes cut side up on a baking sheet. Top with cheese, oregano/parsley/basil, pepper and garlic powder. Drizzle oil equally over the tops and bake 20 minutes, until tomatoes are tender and cheese is lightly browned. Garnish with fresh herb leaves (optional).
