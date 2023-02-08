Chicken Piccata Pasta

Chicken Piccata Pasta

Served with tossed salad, crusty bread, and paired with Sauvignon Blanc wine.

Ingredients:

  • 6 oz. angel hair pasta
  • 1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley
  • 1 lemon, zested and juiced
  • 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
  • salt and pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. olive butter
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1 Tbsp. capers
  • 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
  • 1/4 c. dry white wine

Directions:

  1. Cook the pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water, drain the pasta and return it to the pot; and then toss with 1/2 cup parsley and the lemon zest and juice.
  2. Meanwhile, thinly slice the chicken crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick pieces and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
  3. Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the chicken and cook until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side; transfer to a bowl. Reduce heat to medium, add the remaining butter and chicken and cook for 1 minute.
  4. Turn the chicken, scatter the garlic, capers and red pepper over the top and cook two minutes more.
  5. Return the first batch of chicken to the skillet and toss to combine. Add the wine and simmer for 2 minute. Add pasta to pan and toss.
  6. Remove from heat, sprinkle the remaining parsley over the top,

