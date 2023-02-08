Chicken Piccata Pasta
Served with tossed salad, crusty bread, and paired with Sauvignon Blanc wine.
Ingredients:
- 6 oz. angel hair pasta
- 1 cup fresh flat-leaf parsley
- 1 lemon, zested and juiced
- 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
- salt and pepper
- 2 Tbsp. olive butter
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1 Tbsp. capers
- 1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 1/4 c. dry white wine
Directions:
- Cook the pasta according to package directions. Reserve 1/2 cup of the cooking water, drain the pasta and return it to the pot; and then toss with 1/2 cup parsley and the lemon zest and juice.
- Meanwhile, thinly slice the chicken crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick pieces and season with 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper.
- Heat 1 tablespoon butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add half the chicken and cook until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes per side; transfer to a bowl. Reduce heat to medium, add the remaining butter and chicken and cook for 1 minute.
- Turn the chicken, scatter the garlic, capers and red pepper over the top and cook two minutes more.
- Return the first batch of chicken to the skillet and toss to combine. Add the wine and simmer for 2 minute. Add pasta to pan and toss.
- Remove from heat, sprinkle the remaining parsley over the top,
