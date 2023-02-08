Chocolate Fondue
Serve with strawberries, pretzel rods, angel food cake, potato chips, wafer cookies or your favorite dipper.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1 4 oz. bittersweet chocolate bar, chopped
- 1/2 of 4 oz. chocolate bar, chopped
- 2 tsp. cherry extract or cherry brandy
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- kosher salt
Directions:
- Heat the cream in a small saucepan, stirring constantly over medium-low heat until hot.
- Stir in rest of ingredients and continue stirring until smooth and well combined, about 5 minutes.
- Pour mixture into a fondue pot and serve with desired dippers.
