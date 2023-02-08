Chocolate Fondue

By -
0
5
delicious chocolate fondue with fresh fruit in red heart bowl

Chocolate Fondue

Serve with strawberries, pretzel rods, angel food cake, potato chips, wafer cookies or your favorite dipper.

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1 4 oz. bittersweet chocolate bar, chopped
  • 1/2 of 4 oz. chocolate bar, chopped
  • 2 tsp. cherry extract or cherry brandy
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • kosher salt

Directions:

  1. Heat the cream in a small saucepan, stirring constantly over medium-low heat until hot.
  2. Stir in rest of ingredients and continue stirring until smooth and well combined, about 5 minutes.
  3. Pour mixture into a fondue pot and serve with desired dippers.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleChicken Piccata Pasta
Next articlePepperoni Dip

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.