Mediterranean Meatballs

Serve with cooked rice and snap peas or serve as an appetizer.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. ground beef or lamb
  • 1/3 cup feta cheese
  • ½ sm. onion, grated
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • ½ tsp. ground pepper
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. cumin
  • 1 tsp. oregano, dried
  • ½ tsp. cinnamon
  • ¼ cup flat leaf parsley, minced
  • 1 egg
  • ¼ cup panko bread crumbs

Ingredients for Tzatziki Sauce:

  • 1 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 sm. cucumber, grated
  • 1 Tbsp. dried dill
  • 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 1/2 tsp. sea salt
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper

Directions:

  1. Heat oven to 400 F. Place onion in a food processor or grate by hand.
  2. In a stand mixer or using your hands, mix the ground beef, onion, garlic, pepper, salt, cumin, oregano, cinnamon, eggs, panko and parsley until fully incorporated.
  3. Using a cookie scoop or heaping tablespoon, measure out roughly 15 meatballs.
  4. Transfer the meatballs to a lightly oiled parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.
  5. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, rotating the pan half way through.
  6. Meanwhile, make the tzatziki sauce. Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.

