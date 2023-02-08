Mediterranean Meatballs
Serve with cooked rice and snap peas or serve as an appetizer.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. ground beef or lamb
- 1/3 cup feta cheese
- ½ sm. onion, grated
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ tsp. ground pepper
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. cumin
- 1 tsp. oregano, dried
- ½ tsp. cinnamon
- ¼ cup flat leaf parsley, minced
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup panko bread crumbs
Ingredients for Tzatziki Sauce:
- 1 cup Greek yogurt
- 1 sm. cucumber, grated
- 1 Tbsp. dried dill
- 1-2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1/2 tsp. sea salt
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
- Heat oven to 400 F. Place onion in a food processor or grate by hand.
- In a stand mixer or using your hands, mix the ground beef, onion, garlic, pepper, salt, cumin, oregano, cinnamon, eggs, panko and parsley until fully incorporated.
- Using a cookie scoop or heaping tablespoon, measure out roughly 15 meatballs.
- Transfer the meatballs to a lightly oiled parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet.
- Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes, rotating the pan half way through.
- Meanwhile, make the tzatziki sauce. Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Cover and place in the fridge for 1 hour to allow flavors to meld.
