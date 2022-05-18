Chicken Salad Wraps
Ingredients:
- 1 whole roasted chicken,
- ½ cup finely chopped celery
- 1 lemon, juiced
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ tsp. salt
- ½ tsp. pepper
- 1 tsp. Creole Seasoning
- 1 pkg. sandwich wraps (tortillas)
Directions:
- Take meat off the chicken, and finely chop, set aside.
- In a bowl, combine lemon juice, mayonnaise, salt, pepper creole seasoning, and blend well.
- Fold in chicken and celery until just combined. Spread on tortilla, wrap, slice in half, and enjoy!
