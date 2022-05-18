Chicken Salad Wraps

Chicken Salad Wraps

Ingredients:

  • 1 whole roasted chicken,
  • ½ cup finely chopped celery⁣
  • 1 lemon, juiced⁣
  • ½ cup mayonnaise⁣
  • ¼ tsp. salt⁣
  • ½ tsp. pepper⁣
  • 1 tsp. Creole Seasoning⁣
  • 1 pkg. sandwich wraps (tortillas)

Directions:

  1. Take meat off the chicken, and finely chop, set aside.
  2. In a bowl, combine lemon juice, mayonnaise, salt, pepper creole seasoning, and blend well.⁣

  3. Fold in chicken and celery until just combined. Spread on tortilla, wrap, slice in half, and enjoy!

