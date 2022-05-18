BBQ Chicken Burgers
Ingredients:
- 16 oz. ground chicken
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup oatmeal
- 2 tsp. steak seasoning
- 1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
- 5 whole wheat hamburger buns
- 5 leaves Bibb or Boston lettuce
- 1 tomato (sliced into 5 slices)
Directions:
- Preheat an indoor or outdoor grill.
- In a medium bowl, combine the ground chicken, egg, oatmeal, steak seasoning, salt (optional) and pepper. Mix well. Divide the meat mixture into 5 equal portions and press into patties.
- Grill the burgers on one side for 4-5 minutes. Flip the burgers and use 2 Tbsps. of the barbecue sauce to brush the top of the burgers. Grill the burgers for 4-5 minutes and flip them again. Brush the other side with the remaining barbecue sauce. Grill for another 2-3 minutes or until the burgers are cooked through. (They should reach an internal temperature of 165°F.)
- Open one hamburger bun. Add the burger to the bottom half of the bun and top with 1 piece lettuce and 1 slice of tomato. Place the top of the bun on top of the burger. Repeat for remaining 4 burgers.
