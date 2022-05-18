BBQ Chicken Burgers

Ingredients:

  • 16 oz. ground chicken
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup oatmeal
  • 2 tsp. steak seasoning
  • 1/4 tsp. salt (optional)
  • 1/4 tsp. black pepper
  • 1/4 cup barbecue sauce
  • 5 whole wheat hamburger buns
  • 5 leaves Bibb or Boston lettuce
  • 1 tomato (sliced into 5 slices)

Directions:

  1. Preheat an indoor or outdoor grill.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the ground chicken, egg, oatmeal, steak seasoning, salt (optional) and pepper. Mix well. Divide the meat mixture into 5 equal portions and press into patties.
  3. Grill the burgers on one side for 4-5 minutes. Flip the burgers and use 2 Tbsps. of the barbecue sauce to brush the top of the burgers. Grill the burgers for 4-5 minutes and flip them again. Brush the other side with the remaining barbecue sauce. Grill for another 2-3 minutes or until the burgers are cooked through. (They should reach an internal temperature of 165°F.)
  4. Open one hamburger bun. Add the burger to the bottom half of the bun and top with 1 piece lettuce and 1 slice of tomato. Place the top of the bun on top of the burger. Repeat for remaining 4 burgers.

