Apple Tuna Salad

By -
0
16

Apple Tuna Salad

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices 100% whole wheat bread
  • 1 12 oz can tuna in water, drained
  • 1 small apple, chopped
  • 1/4 cup vanilla yogurt
  • 1 tsp mustard
  • 1 tsp honey

Directions:

  1. Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
  2. Combine tuna, apple, yogurt, mustard, and honey in a mixing bowl. Mix and spread evenly on three bread slices. Top with remaining bread slices and cut in half or as desired Serve immediately. Makes 3 sandwiches.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.