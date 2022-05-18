Apple Tuna Salad
Ingredients:
- 6 slices 100% whole wheat bread
- 1 12 oz can tuna in water, drained
- 1 small apple, chopped
- 1/4 cup vanilla yogurt
- 1 tsp mustard
- 1 tsp honey
Directions:
- Wash your hands and clean your cooking area.
- Combine tuna, apple, yogurt, mustard, and honey in a mixing bowl. Mix and spread evenly on three bread slices. Top with remaining bread slices and cut in half or as desired Serve immediately. Makes 3 sandwiches.
