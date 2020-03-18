Chicken Spaghetti
Ingredients:
- 3 to 4 chicken breasts, cooked and chopped
- 1 large onion, chopped
- 1/2 cup celery, chopped
- 1 carrot grated
- 3 Tbsp. butter
- 2 cans cream of chicken soup
- 1 can chicken broth
- 1 1/2 cups Mexican blend grated cheese
- 1 tsp. chili powder
- 1 can Rotel tomatoes with green chilies
- 1 (12 oz.) pkg. of spaghetti, cooked and drained
Directions:
- Sauté onion, celery, and carrot in butter until almost done. Add soup and broth. (You may have to add more broth.) Add 1 cup of cheese.
- Add tomatoes, chicken, chili powder and spaghetti. Place in a 13″ x 9″ baking dish. Sprinkle remaining 1/2 cup cheese on top.
- Bake at 325 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes or until bubbly.
