Italian Pasta with Shrimp

Italian Pasta with Shrimp

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, chopped
  • 1 medium onion, chopped
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • 8-ounce can Italian whole plum tomatoes
  • 1 pound cooked shelled shrimp (or cooked boneless chicken breast)
  • 1 teaspoon oregano
  • 1 teaspoon basil
  • 8 ounces crumbled feta cheese (optional)
  • 1/2 pound box linguini
  • Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

  1. Boil salted water for the linguini, cooked as directed on the package.
  2. Sauté chopped garlic and onion in olive oil until tender in a large frying pan 3-5 minutes on medium-high heat. Add cooked shrimp, sauté for 2 minutes and remove from pan. Try to keep as much garlic and onion in the pan as possible when removing the shrimp.
  3. Add the entire can of tomatoes with liquid, stir in the pan. Cook until it begins to boil and then reduce heat.
  4. Add shrimp, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Simmer for 3-5 minutes.
  5. Pour sauce on drained linguini and toss. Add crumbled feta cheese if desired, at the table.

