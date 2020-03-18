Italian Pasta with Shrimp
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 tablespoons garlic, chopped
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 8-ounce can Italian whole plum tomatoes
- 1 pound cooked shelled shrimp (or cooked boneless chicken breast)
- 1 teaspoon oregano
- 1 teaspoon basil
- 8 ounces crumbled feta cheese (optional)
- 1/2 pound box linguini
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions:
- Boil salted water for the linguini, cooked as directed on the package.
- Sauté chopped garlic and onion in olive oil until tender in a large frying pan 3-5 minutes on medium-high heat. Add cooked shrimp, sauté for 2 minutes and remove from pan. Try to keep as much garlic and onion in the pan as possible when removing the shrimp.
- Add the entire can of tomatoes with liquid, stir in the pan. Cook until it begins to boil and then reduce heat.
- Add shrimp, oregano, basil, salt and pepper. Simmer for 3-5 minutes.
- Pour sauce on drained linguini and toss. Add crumbled feta cheese if desired, at the table.
