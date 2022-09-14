Chicken Wings
Enjoy with your favorite sides and dipping sauces!
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. chicken wings
- 1/2 Tbsp. garlic powder
- ½ tsp each salt and pepper
- 1 Tbsp. parsley flakes
- 1 tsp. paprika
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place a wire rack on top.
- Dry each wing with a paper towel and toss the wings with seasonings in a large bowl.
- Lay the wings out flat on the wire rack and bake them for 30 minutes or until they turn golden brown and crispy turning once on the rack.
Lemon Pepper: Toss the wings in 1/2 cup ground parmesan, the juice of one lemon, and freshly cracked black pepper.
Buffalo Sauce: After the wings come out of the oven, toss them in mixture of ¼ cup hot sauce, ¼ cup of melted butter, ¼ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce and a teaspoon of garlic powder.
Sweet Chili: After the wings come out of the oven, toss them in store bought Asian-style sweet chili sauce.
