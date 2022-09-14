Chicken Wings

Enjoy with your favorite sides and dipping sauces!

Ingredients:

2 lbs. chicken wings

1/2 Tbsp. garlic powder

½ tsp each salt and pepper

1 Tbsp. parsley flakes

1 tsp. paprika

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F and line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Place a wire rack on top. Dry each wing with a paper towel and toss the wings with seasonings in a large bowl. Lay the wings out flat on the wire rack and bake them for 30 minutes or until they turn golden brown and crispy turning once on the rack.

Lemon Pepper: Toss the wings in 1/2 cup ground parmesan, the juice of one lemon, and freshly cracked black pepper.

Buffalo Sauce: After the wings come out of the oven, toss them in mixture of ¼ cup hot sauce, ¼ cup of melted butter, ¼ cup of your favorite barbecue sauce and a teaspoon of garlic powder.

Sweet Chili: After the wings come out of the oven, toss them in store bought Asian-style sweet chili sauce.

