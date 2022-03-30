Chili-Roasted Shallots and Brussels Sprouts
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs. shallots (halved and peeled)
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil (divided)
- 1/2 tsp. chili powder
- 1/2 tsp. salt (divided)
- 1 Parchment Paper
- 2 lbs. brussels sprouts (washed, trimmed, and halved)
- 1/4 tsp. black pepper
- 1/4 cup pine nuts
- 1 lemon
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 400°F.
- Add the shallots to a shallow baking dish. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the oil and coat with the chili powder and half of the salt. Cover the dish with foil and roast for 40 minutes, or until tender. Uncover and continue to bake an additional 5 to 6 minutes.
- Meanwhile, add the brussels sprouts to a bowl along with black pepper and the remaining oil and salt. Toss to coat. Spread the brussels sprouts in one layer on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or nonstick foil. Roast the sprouts at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, or until tender.
- To serve, combine the shallots and brussels sprouts in a serving bowl. Top with the pine nuts and lemon zest.
