Broccoli Onion Latkes
Ingredients:
- 3 cup fresh or frozen chopped broccoli florets
- 1/2 cup diced onion
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
Directions:
- Boil the diced broccoli in a small amount of water for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly.
- Break eggs into a medium bowl and beat. Add the flour and mix well. Add the broccoli and onion and stir into the flour/egg mixture until well mixed.
- Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Drop the mixture by spoonfuls into the hot oil, making 4 equal portions. Flatten with a spatula, and cook until golden brown on both sides (about 3-4 minutes per side).
- Remove the latkes from the pan and drain on a paper towel to soak up extra oil. Serve hot.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!