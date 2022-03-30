Broccoli Onion Latkes

Broccoli Onion Latkes

Ingredients:

  • 3 cup fresh or frozen chopped broccoli florets
  • 1/2 cup diced onion
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil

Directions:

  1. Boil the diced broccoli in a small amount of water for 5 minutes, then drain thoroughly.
  2. Break eggs into a medium bowl and beat. Add the flour and mix well. Add the broccoli and onion and stir into the flour/egg mixture until well mixed.
  3. Heat olive oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Drop the mixture by spoonfuls into the hot oil, making 4 equal portions. Flatten with a spatula, and cook until golden brown on both sides (about 3-4 minutes per side).
  4. Remove the latkes from the pan and drain on a paper towel to soak up extra oil. Serve hot.

