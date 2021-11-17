Chilly Day Applesauce

Chilly Day Applesauce

Ingredients:

  • 3 1/2 lbs. apples, peeled, cored and sliced
  • 2 cups apple cider
  • 2 4-inch cinnamon sticks
  • 2 Tbsp. sugar, or to taste

Directions:

  1. Combine apples, apple cider and cinnamon sticks in a 4-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on high setting until apples are tender, 2 to 3 hours.
  2. Drain apples and transfer to a bowl; discard cinnamon sticks.
  3. Mash apples with a potato masher to desired consistency. Stir in sugar to taste. Serve warm or chilled.

