Chilly Day Applesauce
Ingredients:
- 3 1/2 lbs. apples, peeled, cored and sliced
- 2 cups apple cider
- 2 4-inch cinnamon sticks
- 2 Tbsp. sugar, or to taste
Directions:
- Combine apples, apple cider and cinnamon sticks in a 4-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on high setting until apples are tender, 2 to 3 hours.
- Drain apples and transfer to a bowl; discard cinnamon sticks.
- Mash apples with a potato masher to desired consistency. Stir in sugar to taste. Serve warm or chilled.
