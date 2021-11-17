Old Fashioned Baked Indian Pudding

Old Fashioned Baked Indian Pudding
Yield: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 5 cups milk, divided
  • 1/3 cup cornmeal
  • 1/2 cup molasses
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 1 tsp. ground ginger, or combination of ground ginger and cinnamon

Directions:

  1. Scald 4 cups of the milk, pour slowly over cornmeal, return to double boiler and cook 20 minutes, stirring constantly.
  2. Add molasses, salt and spices; turn into buttered baking dish and pour remaining milk over top.
  3. Bake two to three hours in slow oven (325˚F). Serve with light cream.

