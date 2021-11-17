Old Fashioned Baked Indian Pudding
Yield: 6 Servings
Ingredients:
- 5 cups milk, divided
- 1/3 cup cornmeal
- 1/2 cup molasses
- 1/2 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. ground ginger, or combination of ground ginger and cinnamon
Directions:
- Scald 4 cups of the milk, pour slowly over cornmeal, return to double boiler and cook 20 minutes, stirring constantly.
- Add molasses, salt and spices; turn into buttered baking dish and pour remaining milk over top.
- Bake two to three hours in slow oven (325˚F). Serve with light cream.
