Hot Cinnamon Apple Cider

Yield: 12 Servings

Ingredients:

  • 46 oz. bottle cranberry cocktail juice
  • 1/2 gal. apple cider
  • 1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp. whole cloves
  • 4 cinnamon sticks (4 inches each)
  • Combine all ingredients in a stockpot over high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce to low heat; simmer for about 1 hour.
  • Remove from heat; strain into another pot to remove whole spices.
  • Return to stove or slow cooker. Keep warm over low heat for serving.

