Hot Cinnamon Apple Cider
Yield: 12 Servings
Ingredients:
- 46 oz. bottle cranberry cocktail juice
- 1/2 gal. apple cider
- 1/3 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 1/2 Tbsp. whole cloves
- 4 cinnamon sticks (4 inches each)
- Combine all ingredients in a stockpot over high heat; bring to a boil. Reduce to low heat; simmer for about 1 hour.
- Remove from heat; strain into another pot to remove whole spices.
- Return to stove or slow cooker. Keep warm over low heat for serving.
