Chipotle BBQ Pork Folded Tacos
Ingredients:
- 2 cloves garlic (minced)
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 4 chipotle chili peppers in adobo sauce (pureed)
- 2 lbs. pork shoulder (trimmed)
- 1 1/2 tsp. smoked paprika
- 16 whole-wheat tortillas
- 2 cups shredded cabbage
- 1 1/2 cups diced onion (about 2 medium onions)
Directions:
- In a medium bowl, combine the garlic, barbecue sauce, and chipotles. Blend well, then set aside in the refrigerator.
- Place the pork in a 3- to 6-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours, or on high for 4 to 6 hours.
- Transfer the cooked pork to a cutting board. Shred the pork with two forks, discarding the excess fat.
- Return the pork to the slow cooker. Sprinkle the paprika over the shredded pork, then add the barbecue mixture. Cover and cook on low for 1 hour. Skim off any excess fat.
- To build the tacos, place a heaping spoonful of pork (about 1/4 cup) on a warmed tortilla. Top with cabbage and onions, and serve.
- Place any leftover pork in an airtight container and store in the refrigerator for up to three days.
