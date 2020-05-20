Crockpot Chicken Fajitas
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. chicken breasts
- 3 peppers (red, green & yellow), sliced
- 1 onion, sliced
- 1 pkg. taco seasoning
- Flour or corn tortillas
- Toppings: Sour cream, cheese, guacamole, etc….
Directions:
- Put sliced peppers and onion in bottom of crockpot. Put chicken on top of peppers and onions then sprinkle taco seasoning on top.
- Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours (or high for 3 to 4 hours). Shred everything up and mix well. Serve with tortillas and toppings.
