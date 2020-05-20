Crockpot Chicken Fajitas

By -
0
6

Crockpot Chicken Fajitas

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. chicken breasts
  • 3 peppers (red, green & yellow), sliced
  • 1 onion, sliced
  • 1 pkg. taco seasoning
  • Flour or corn tortillas
  • Toppings: Sour cream, cheese, guacamole, etc….

Directions:

  1. Put sliced peppers and onion in bottom of crockpot. Put chicken on top of peppers and onions then sprinkle taco seasoning on top.
  2. Cook on low for 6 to 8 hours (or high for 3 to 4 hours). Shred everything up and mix well. Serve with tortillas and toppings.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleChipotle BBQ Pork Folded Tacos

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.