Whole-Grain Mexican Pilaf
Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup quick cooking brown rice, variety ready in 10 minutes
- 1/3 cup quick cooking barley
- 1/3 cup quinoa
- 2 cups water
- 1 cup salsa
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
Directions:
- Rinse rice, barley and quinoa in a fine mesh strainer. Add all ingredients to a medium-sized saucepan and bring to a boil.
- Once boiling, cover with a lid, reduce heat to med-low and cook for 10 minutes until quinoa is tender.
- Remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes.
- Fluff with a fork before serving.
