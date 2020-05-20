Whole-Grain Mexican Pilaf

Whole-Grain Mexican Pilaf

Ingredients:

  • 1/3 cup quick cooking brown rice, variety ready in 10 minutes
  • 1/3 cup quick cooking barley
  • 1/3 cup quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 cup salsa
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

Directions:

  1. Rinse rice, barley and quinoa in a fine mesh strainer. Add all ingredients to a medium-sized saucepan and bring to a boil.
  2. Once boiling, cover with a lid, reduce heat to med-low and cook for 10 minutes until quinoa is tender.
  3. Remove from heat and let stand 5 minutes.
  4. Fluff with a fork before serving.

