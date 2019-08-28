Spiced Pears and Pomegranate
Ingredients:
- 3 pears, peeled, cored and cut into wedges
- 1 pomegranate, skin and light-colored membrane removed
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped almonds (optional)
- 4 sprigs fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)
Directions:
- Place the sliced pears and pomegranate seeds into a bowl. Toss with lemon juice to coat.
- Combine the brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a small cup or bowl, then mix into the fruit. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving to blend the flavors.
- Serve in individual dishes, and garnish with a sprinkling of chopped almonds and a sprig of mint.
