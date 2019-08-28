Spiced Pears and Pomegranate

By -
0
6

Spiced Pears and Pomegranate

Ingredients:

  • 3 pears, peeled, cored and cut into wedges
  • 1 pomegranate, skin and light-colored membrane removed
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped almonds (optional)
  • 4 sprigs fresh mint leaves for garnish (optional)

Directions:

  1. Place the sliced pears and pomegranate seeds into a bowl. Toss with lemon juice to coat.
  2. Combine the brown sugar, nutmeg, and cinnamon in a small cup or bowl, then mix into the fruit. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving to blend the flavors.
  3. Serve in individual dishes, and garnish with a sprinkling of chopped almonds and a sprig of mint.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleGreen Bean Salad
Next articleChive Potato Salad

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.