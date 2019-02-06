Chocolate Buckeyes

Submitted by: Kathy Johnson of North Georgetown, Ohio and Deb Collins of Sebring, Ohio

Yield: Amount of Yield

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 10 minutes

Total time:25 minutes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups creamy peanut butter

3/4 stick soft butter

1 lb. confectioners sugar

chocolate for dipping

Directions:

Mix peanut butter and soft butter. Add 2 cups of confectioners sugar at a time. You might not need all the sugar. When it is mixed enough (not sticky), roll into one-inch balls and place in refrigerator for about 30 minutes. Heat chocolate and dip balls in chocolate using a toothpick. Smooth over the toothpick hole with a butter knife and place in refrigerator.

To melt chocolate: Turn your oven on to the lowest setting (which should be warm or 150°F) and leave oven door open slightly at the top. You may also use a warming tray, or a wok on the lowest setting (stir frequently to avoid getting too thick). Do not use a microwave or double boiler. Both of these methods will produce very thick or even burned chocolate. Do not heat over 100°F or 110°F. Place the melting chocolate into a glass dish or pan and put in the middle rack of the oven. Chocolate will take 10-15 minutes to melt. You may leave chocolate in oven several hours, and may also reheat the chocolate. A warming tray will keep it warm while you work with it, or just place back in oven to reheat periodically. If chocolate is too thick, add Crisco shortening to thin. Do not add water, milk, butter or margarine as this will ruin the consistency.

