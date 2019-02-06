Coconut Candy Centers

Submitted by: Kathy Johnson & Aunt Martha Monnette of North Georgetown, Ohio

Yield: 65 – 70 candies

Prep time: 25 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Total time:1 hour and 10 minutes

Ingredients:

1 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups light corn syrup

1/2 cup water

1 pkg. flaked coconut (14 oz. or 4 cups)

1/2 tsp. almond extract

65-70 toasted almonds

chocolate for dipping

Directions:

Combine sugar, corn syrup and water in a 2-qt. heavy saucepan. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until sugar dissolves. Cook to the soft ball stage (236°F). If sugar crystals form on sides of pan, wipe them off. Remove from heat; add coconut and almond extract. Pour onto marble or laminated countertop and let cool. When cool, shape into large ball with hands, cover with waxed paper and store in refrigerator overnight, or until ready to dip in chocolate. When ready to dip, shape coconut candy centers into ovals or balls and put a toasted almond on top of each. Dip in chocolate.

To melt chocolate: Turn your oven on to the lowest setting (which should be warm or 150°F) and leave oven door open slightly at the top. You may also use a warming tray, or a wok on the lowest setting (stir frequently to avoid getting too thick). Do not use a microwave or double boiler. Both of these methods will produce very thick or even burned chocolate. Do not heat over 100°F or 110°F. Place the melting chocolate into a glass dish or pan and put in the middle rack of the oven. Chocolate will take 10-15 minutes to melt. You may leave chocolate in oven several hours, and may also reheat the chocolate. A warming tray will keep it warm while you work with it, or just place back in oven to reheat periodically. If chocolate is too thick, add Crisco shortening to thin. Do not add water, milk, butter or margarine as this will ruin the consistency.

