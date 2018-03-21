Chocolate Caramel Pudding Cakes 

Ingredients for the pudding cakes:

  • 1 cup sugar 
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder 
  • 1 cup flour 
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder 
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt 
  • 1/2 cup milk 
  • 4 tablespoons melted butter 
  • 1 egg yolk 
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla 
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips 
  • 1 cup boiling water 

Ingredients for the caramel sauce:

  • 1 1/4 cups heavy cream 
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar 
  • 1/3 cup water 
  • 3 tablespoons butter 
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla 

Additional toppings:

  • Whipped cream 
  • Sea salt 

Directions:

  1. Preheat the oven to 350℉. Butter 6 (4-ounce) ramekins. Place on baking sheet. Set aside.
  2. Whisk together 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup cocoa in small bowl and set aside.
  3. In another large bowl, whisk remaining sugar, cocoa, flour, baking powder and salt. Add milk, butter, egg yolk and vanilla. Whisk until just combined. Add chocolate chips.
  4. Put 2 tablespoons of batter in ramekins. Top with 1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar and cocoa mixture. Top with 2 tablespoons boiling water.
  5. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until tops are just cracked. Top with caramel, sprinkle of salt and whipped cream. Serve immediately.  

Directions for caramel sauce:

  1. In small saucepan, heat cream over low heat until warm. Set aside.
  2. Heat sugar and water in separate heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring sugar mixture to boil. Boil until sugar turns dark amber color, about 5 to 7 minutes.
  3. Carefully whisk in warm cream. It will bubble and spit, but keep whisking. Add butter. Remove from heat and add vanilla.

