Ingredients for the pudding cakes:
- 1 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1 cup flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup milk
- 4 tablespoons melted butter
- 1 egg yolk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
- 1 cup boiling water
Ingredients for the caramel sauce:
- 1 1/4 cups heavy cream
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 1/3 cup water
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
Additional toppings:
- Whipped cream
- Sea salt
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 350℉. Butter 6 (4-ounce) ramekins. Place on baking sheet. Set aside.
- Whisk together 1/2 cup sugar and 1/4 cup cocoa in small bowl and set aside.
- In another large bowl, whisk remaining sugar, cocoa, flour, baking powder and salt. Add milk, butter, egg yolk and vanilla. Whisk until just combined. Add chocolate chips.
- Put 2 tablespoons of batter in ramekins. Top with 1 1/2 tablespoons of sugar and cocoa mixture. Top with 2 tablespoons boiling water.
- Bake for 20 to 25 minutes or until tops are just cracked. Top with caramel, sprinkle of salt and whipped cream. Serve immediately.
Directions for caramel sauce:
- In small saucepan, heat cream over low heat until warm. Set aside.
- Heat sugar and water in separate heavy saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring sugar mixture to boil. Boil until sugar turns dark amber color, about 5 to 7 minutes.
- Carefully whisk in warm cream. It will bubble and spit, but keep whisking. Add butter. Remove from heat and add vanilla.