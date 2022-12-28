Toasted Coconut Shrimp & Noodle Bowl
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 tsp. sesame oil
- 1 lb. extra-large shrimp, thawed, peeled and deveined
- Salt and pepper
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp. minced fresh ginger
- 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
- 1 13.5-oz. can coconut milk
- 2 cups seafood or chicken stock
- 7 oz. pad Thai noodles
- 1 tsp. fish sauce
- 2 tsp. sriracha sauce
- 1 cup cilantro leaves, plus more for garnish
- 2 scallions, diced
- Juice of one lime
Directions:
- Heat the oils in a large straight-sided pan over medium-high.
- Add the shrimp, season with salt and pepper and sear on both sides until you get a nice sear, about 5 minutes total. Remove from the pan and set aside.
- Back in the pan, add more oil if needed and toss in the garlic, ginger and bell pepper. Sauté for one minute, and then add the coconut milk, stock, noodles, fish sauce, sriracha sauce, cilantro and scallions. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and let simmer until the noodles are cooked through, about 5 minutes.
- Take off the heat and add juice from the lime. Stir the shrimp back in and toss to combine.
- Place noodles in large bowl, top with shrimp, and garnish with cilantro and additional lime juice if desired.
