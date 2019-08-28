Chocolate Crunch Brownies

Chocolate Crunch Brownies
Yield: 3 dozen

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup butter, softened
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 4 eggs
  • 6 tablespoons baking cocoa
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 jar (7 oz) marshmallow crème
  • 1 cup creamy peanut butter
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • 3 cups crisp rice cereal

Directions:

  1. In mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar, add eggs. Stir in cocoa, flour, vanilla and salt.
  2. Spread into a greased 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking pan. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool.
  3. Spread marshmallow cream over cooled brownies.
  4. In a small saucepan, melt peanut butter and chocolate chips over low-heat, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; stir in the cereal. Spread over marshmallow layer.
  5. Chill before cutting. Store in the refrigerator.

