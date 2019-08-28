Chocolate Crunch Brownies
Yield: 3 dozen
Ingredients:
- 1 cup butter, softened
- 2 cups sugar
- 4 eggs
- 6 tablespoons baking cocoa
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoon salt
- 1 jar (7 oz) marshmallow crème
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 3 cups crisp rice cereal
Directions:
- In mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar, add eggs. Stir in cocoa, flour, vanilla and salt.
- Spread into a greased 13″ x 9″ x 2″ baking pan. Bake at 350 for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool.
- Spread marshmallow cream over cooled brownies.
- In a small saucepan, melt peanut butter and chocolate chips over low-heat, stirring constantly. Remove from the heat; stir in the cereal. Spread over marshmallow layer.
- Chill before cutting. Store in the refrigerator.
