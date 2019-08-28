Rich Chocolate Cake

By -
0
13

Rich Chocolate Cake

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup cocoa powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup hot water
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 1 egg
  • 1/4 cup fat free greek yogurt
  • 1/2 Tablespoon powdered sugar

Directions:

  1. Clean your cooking area and wash your hands. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9inch square baking pan with non-stick spray.
  2. Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and baking powder.
  3. Stir in hot water. Add applesauce, Greek yogurt, and egg. Stir gently until mixed.
  4. Pour into pan and bake 25-30 minutes until cooked through. Dust with powdered sugar.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.