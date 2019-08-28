Rich Chocolate Cake
Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup hot water
- 1/2 cup applesauce
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup fat free greek yogurt
- 1/2 Tablespoon powdered sugar
Directions:
- Clean your cooking area and wash your hands. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9inch square baking pan with non-stick spray.
- Combine flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and baking powder.
- Stir in hot water. Add applesauce, Greek yogurt, and egg. Stir gently until mixed.
- Pour into pan and bake 25-30 minutes until cooked through. Dust with powdered sugar.
