Dill Scallion Dip
Ingredients:
- 1 c. sour cream
- 1/4 c. mayonnaise
- 1/2 c. Sliced scallions
- 3 tbsp. chopped fresh dill
- 1 tbsp. lemon zest
- 1 small garlic clove, finely grated
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Potato chips, for serving
Directions:
- Stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions, dill, lemon zest, and garlic in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Chill 2 hours or up to 3 days. Serve with chips.
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!