Dill Scallion Dip

Dill Scallion Dip

Ingredients:

  • 1 c. sour cream
  • 1/4 c. mayonnaise
  • 1/2 c. Sliced scallions
  • 3 tbsp. chopped fresh dill
  • 1 tbsp. lemon zest
  • 1 small garlic clove, finely grated
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Potato chips, for serving

Directions:

  1. Stir together sour cream, mayonnaise, scallions, dill, lemon zest, and garlic in a bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Chill 2 hours or up to 3 days. Serve with chips.

